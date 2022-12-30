The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts

USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?

Considering the hotel has to be on the waterfront, you would think that there is a good chance that this place could be in the eastern region of the state, especially with the likes of Cape Cod being such an attractive spot to travel to. Sure enough, the best waterfront hotel in the U.S. is located in a town within Cape Cod. That town is also in the hotel's name. The Chatham Bars Inn is the 'Best Waterfront Hotel' in the country.

Here's what USA Today had to say about the Chatham Bars Inn being selected as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country':

With a quarter-mile private beach and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this classic New England destination has welcomed guests to Cape Cod since 1914. With 28 landscaped acres, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and five dining areas, there’s a lot to enjoy. Settle into an Adirondack chair, stroll into town, or get out on the water to watch the whales.

Sure, the Chatham Bars Inn is roughly three and half hours away from the Berkshires. All the same, it looks like it would be an unreal spot to stay at. And definitely a getaway within our state that is worthy of being selected for such an accolade as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'.

