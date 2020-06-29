The Big E Announces Official Cancellation (Video)
After much speculation, the Eastern States Exposition, which was scheduled to be held September 18 through October 4, has officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 Big E Fair.
The following is a statement from President and CEO of The Big E, Gene Cassidy. The full statement is available to read here.
The Big E is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is a celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England. This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news. For the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, and the broader community, the 2020 Big E has been canceled. Thank you all for your support and we’ll see you September 17-October 3, 2021, when we can all celebrate together again.