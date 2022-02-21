The Craziness Continues! Stabbing At Massachusetts Walmart

Seriously, people, what the hell is going on??? It used to be in the good old days(listen to me, "the good old days"...), we would hear the occasional news story that featured some random, weird, creepy, or crazy incident. Nowadays, however, it seems like these stories happen every day.

In some parts of the world on any given day, you can rest assured that some crazy shiz-nit is taking place. To paraphrase the Grateful Dead, "we may be going to hell in a bucket, babe, but at least we're enjoying the ride"...

Get our free mobile app

I imagine you've heard the expression, "There's no use crying over spilled milk"? Well, forget about crying over it, a Massachusetts Walmart employee recently stabbed a co-worker over spilled milk!

The incident happened last Thursday morning at a Walmart in Northampton, Massachusetts. Omar Rios-Robles, 23-years-old, was arrested and charged with stabbing another man shortly after 5 a.m. the morning of February 17.

You're probably asking yourself what exactly transpired between the two men to bring about this ghastly incident? Here's what happened in a nutshell: They were arguing over spilled milk.

Both Rios-Robles and his co-worker work the graveyard shift at the Northampton Walmart. Rios-Robles works as a janitor and apparently the guy he stabbed spilled some milk and absolutely would not clean it up.

The two men got into words over it and the argument escalated to the point where Rios-Robles pulled out a knife and stabbed the guy. Although Rios-Robles says he was attacked first when the other guy punched him in the face.

Wait, the story gets crazier. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital(Cooley Dickinson) but he will be fine and Rios-Robles was charged with assault and battery. However, until his next court date, Rios-Robles is allowed to return to Walmart!

If he and the guy he stabbed both work the graveyard shift together, Rios-Robles must maintain a distance of at least 20 yards away. Boy, that smells like a recipe for disaster, doesn't it? For the full story, check out Western Mass News' website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?