The Purple Experience Comes to The Berkshires

In music, there are stars and then there are icons. When the world first meet Prince in 1979 when his album Prince went platinum, there was truly nothing like him. In a life that was lost too soon, Prince passed away in 2016 at age 57.

On Saturday May 11 Townsquare Media Berkshire is excited to give our listeners the chance to relive the magic and celebrate the life of this icon when The Purple Xperience, the country's premier Prince tribute band, takes the stage at the Colonial Theater in Downtown Pittsfield. Tickets are available here .

Prince's innovative music integrated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rock, R&B, soul and new wave. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best selling artists of all time. Over his career, the singer won eight Grammy's, six American Music Awards, and even an Academy Award for the 1984 film Purple Rain. In 2004 he was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Purple Xperience is a five band led by Marshall Charloff and backed by Cory Eischen, Ron Long, Tracey Blake, and Ron Caron. Established in Prince's home city of Minneapolis in 2011, the group embodies the image, intensity, and sounds of the iconic love symbol’s life. With their non-stop energy, an array of changing scenery, it’s an entertaining trip you’ll never want to end. (credit to Marjo Catalano for article and concert information)