The Tallest Tree Award In Massachusetts Goes To…

Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June of 2022. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.

If you look around, especially here in Berkshire County, you'll see some damn tall trees. Most of them appear to be pines. My brother in law had some trees cut down just last summer in order to prevent damage to his home in case of high winds.

How Long Does It Take For A Tree To Grow?

Location matters for sure, and species...

In tropical climates with warm weather and a plentiful water supply, a tree can become fully grown in 30 years. A tree in cooler regions may take several hundred years to reach full maturity depending upon the tree species. -localtreeestimates.com

So, Where Is The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts Located?

A recent TikTok video showing Boston area residents having no real idea about Western Massachusetts went /kind of/ viral recently, well at least on our radio show we talked about it. Haha.

But, you know what? We got some TALL TREES.

The Mohawk Trail State Forest is home to Massachusetts' tallest tree. In fact, SCORES of massively tall trees are located there.

The tallest tree in Massachusetts has a name: Jake Swamp. It’s a 163.2-foot white pine in the Trees of Peace Grove in Mohawk Trail State Forest. -newenglandhistoricalsociety.com

Mohawk Trail State Forest Facebook Mohawk Trail State Forest Facebook loading...