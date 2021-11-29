The Williamstown Holiday Walk Is Back Including The ReinDog Parade!
The Williamstown Holiday Walk is Back! The sounds and spirit of the season will fill Spring Street again and we hope to see you there. Whoopee will be broadcasting live from 2 until 4 on Saturday, December 4th.
Scroll down to see photos from the Williamstown Holiday Walk before Pandemic.
8 am-12 pm Breakfast with Santa
Start your weekend at Ioka Valley Farm for a delicious meal and special guest.
10:30 am-12 pm Holiday Card Printmaking for Kids
Head to Milne Public Library for a morning of creativity!
10 am-5 pm Gingerbread House Exhibition
On view through the Purple Pub Annex windows. Vote for your favorite at The Smoothie Spot!
10am-5pm Winter Celebration
Drop-in throughout the day for family art activities at Williams College Museum of Art. Free admission.
10 am-5 pm Photo, Booth
Take your best selfie and post it with #WilliamstownHolidayWalk. Photo booth located at Paresky Park.
11:30 am-2:30 pm What is Community to You?
Discuss “What is a community to you?” Enjoy mulled cider and fireside chat at Paresky Park (across from Images Cinema). Hosted by Williamstown Rural Lands.
2-4 pm Live Music on the Post Office Steps
Aristocrows perform 2:00 – 2:20pm
Ephoria performs 2:20 – 2:40pm
The Springstreets perform 2:40 – 3:00pm
Ephlats perform 3:20 – 3:40pm (after the Reindog Parade)
GQ (Good Question) performs 3:40 – 4pm
2-4pm FREE Hot Chocolate & Cookies
In the driveway next to The Log by Ramunto’s.
2-4 pm Photo Booth & Food Pantry Collection
Donate a non-perishable Festive Food item (i.e. cake, brownie and cookie mixes, frosting, baking supplies, and dried fruits) to benefit local food pantries and take a selfie with Holiday props at Williamstown Community Chest porch at 84 Spring St.
2-4 pm Mt. Greylock Regional High School Basketball Fundraiser*
Join in a benefit for the basketball team on Walden Street.
2-4 pm Williamstown Elementary School 6th Grade Bake Sale*
Purchase a treat and help the 6th graders afford their trip to Cape Cod!
3 pm ReinDog Parade with Santa & Mrs. Claus
Dog line-up and judging at 2:30 pm on Chapin Lawn followed by the most fun holiday parade ever on Spring Street.
3-5 pm FREE Hot Cider & Fireside Chat
Take part, get warm, and enjoy free hot cider at Paresky Park.
3-5 pm Gently Used Stuffed Toy Drive
Bring gently used stuffed toys to donate to our First Responders. Bring donations to outside Amy’s Cottage. Sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 11626.
3-8 pm Garlic Knot Wreath Making*
Make-your-own kits with instructions available at The Log by Ramunto’s.
4 pm Candlelight Yoga*
Namaste at Tasha Yoga in-person or via Livestream. Proceeds benefit local food pantries.
4 pm FREE Williams Gospel Choir Concert
Come to Chapin Hall for a free concert! Please visit the Williams College event page for more information and indoor COVID policies.
4:30 pm Chanukah Bonfire & Sing-a-long
Come to Congregation Beth Israel in North Adams to sit around the fire, sing Chanukah songs led by Rabbi Rachel (with her guitar), sip hot apple cider. Please bring your own mug/travel cup, a camp chair/folding chair, and dress warmly! All are welcome.
5 pm Tree Lighting & Caroling
Watch the Williamstown holiday tree come alive with light, and join in singing carols at The Williams Inn lawn.
5:15-7:30 pm Follow the Star: Stations of the Nativity
Stop by anytime for a journey around the outside of the St. John’s Episcopal Church to different Nativity stations. Bundle up the family and bring a flashlight.
7 pm Christmas Service of Lessons and Carols
Please bring a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries and come together for a Christmas service at Thompson Memorial Chapel. Please visit the Williams College event listing for more information and indoor COVID policies.
Sunday, December 5:
8 am-12 pm Breakfast with Santa
Start your day at Ioka Valley Farm for a delicious meal and special guest.
10 am-5 pm First Sunday FREE: In for the Winter
Please pre-register and come over to The Clark. Family programs at the Clark are generously supported by the officers and employees of Allen & Company, Inc.
12 pm-2 pm Opening Reception: “Children and Schools in Williamstown Through the Years.”
Celebrate the new exhibit at Williamstown Historical Museum and check out five dollhouses created by former resident Lynn Laitman, donated to the Museum by her family.
1 pm Winter Splash*
In support of Sand Springs Pool, the only public outdoor pool in Berkshire County, take the Green River plunge!
4:30 pm Light in the Darkness – A Chanukah Experience
Join Rabbi Seth Wax, the Williams College Jewish Chaplain, & Rabbi Rachel Barenblat, Congregation Beth Israel, as they kindle & bless the holiday lights on the last night of Chanukah, December 5 by visiting https://vimeo.com/647446773
You can also join them on the 1st night of Chanukah, Sunday, November 28 as they light the 1st candle, by visiting https://vimeo.com/647446961
