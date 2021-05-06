Another big summer attraction in the Berkshires is our selection of farmers markets that occur on weekends and occasionally on weekdays. Let's be honest. Who doesn't love farmers markets? Fresh delicious food grown from our hard working farmers here in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Plus, the money stays local and helps the farmers continue to do what they do best....keep farming. No matter how you slice it, it's a win/win for sure.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to our friends at Berkshire Grown, we have a schedule of farmers markets taking place this summer and fall in the Berkshires and beyond. Get your calendar and taste buds ready. Schedule below.

Berkshire Area Farmers Market

Berkshire Mall Parking Lot

Lanesborough

May 9 - Nov 20

Saturdays: 8am - 2pm

Great Barrington Farmers Market

18 Church Street

Great Barrington

May 8 - Nov 20

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

Hancock Farmers Market

3210 Hancock Road/Rte. 43

Hancock

Jun 19 - Oct 9

Saturdays/Sundays: 10am - 4pm

Lee Farmers Market

25 Park Place

in front of the First Congregational Church

Lee

May 29 - Oct 9

Saturdays: 10am - 2pm

Lenox Farmers Market

21 Housatonic Street

Lenox

May 7 - Oct 1

Fridays: 1pm - 5pm

Monterey Farmers Market

At the Roadside Store & Cafe

Monterey

Jun 4 - Aug 27

Friday Pick-Ups: 4pm-5pm

Online ordering available

North Adams Farmers Market

Municipal Parking Lot on St.

Anthony Drive between Marshall Street

and Holden Street

North Adams

Jun 5 - Oct 16

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

Otis Farmers Market

200 East Otis Road

In the parking lot of Papa's Healthy

Food and Fuel

East Otis

May 29-Oct 9

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

Pittsfield Farmer's Market

In The Common on First Street

Pittsfield

May 15 - Oct 9

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

Sheffield Farmers Market

125 Main Street/Old Parish Church Parking Lot

Sheffield

May 28 - Oct 8

Friday: 3pm - 6pm

West Stockbridge Farmers Market

The Foundry Green on Harris Street

West Stockbridge

May 27 - Oct 7

Thursdays: 3pm - 6pm

Williamstown Farmers Market

Spring Street

Williamstown

May 22 - Oct 16

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

New Marlborough Farmers Market

134 Hartsville-New Marlboro Road

New Marlborough

May 16 - Oct 10

Sundays: 10am - 1pm

Farmers Markets Beyond but Near the Berkshires:

New Lebanon Farmers Market

Outdoor market at 516 US-NY State

Route 20. Virtual Market Pick at

Fisher's Store, 528 US-NY State Route 20

New Lebanon, NY

Jun 6 - Oct 31

Sundays: 10am - 2pm

Virtual Market also available

Copake/Hillsdale Farmers Market

9140 Route 22

Hillsdale, NY

May 22 - Nov 20

Saturdays: 9am - 1pm

Millerton Farmers Market

Millerton Methodist Church, 6

Dutchess Ave

Millerton, NY

May 22 - Oct 30

Saturdays: 10am - 2pm

Bennington Farmers Market

100 Veterans Memorial Drive

Bennington, VT

May 1 - Oct 30

Saturdays 10am - 1pm

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?