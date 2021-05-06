These 13 Berkshire County Farmers Markets Sure to Bring Joy This Summer and Fall
Another big summer attraction in the Berkshires is our selection of farmers markets that occur on weekends and occasionally on weekdays. Let's be honest. Who doesn't love farmers markets? Fresh delicious food grown from our hard working farmers here in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Plus, the money stays local and helps the farmers continue to do what they do best....keep farming. No matter how you slice it, it's a win/win for sure.
Thanks to our friends at Berkshire Grown, we have a schedule of farmers markets taking place this summer and fall in the Berkshires and beyond. Get your calendar and taste buds ready. Schedule below.
Berkshire Area Farmers Market
Berkshire Mall Parking Lot
Lanesborough
May 9 - Nov 20
Saturdays: 8am - 2pm
Great Barrington Farmers Market
18 Church Street
Great Barrington
May 8 - Nov 20
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
Hancock Farmers Market
3210 Hancock Road/Rte. 43
Hancock
Jun 19 - Oct 9
Saturdays/Sundays: 10am - 4pm
Lee Farmers Market
25 Park Place
in front of the First Congregational Church
Lee
May 29 - Oct 9
Saturdays: 10am - 2pm
Lenox Farmers Market
21 Housatonic Street
Lenox
May 7 - Oct 1
Fridays: 1pm - 5pm
Monterey Farmers Market
At the Roadside Store & Cafe
Monterey
Jun 4 - Aug 27
Friday Pick-Ups: 4pm-5pm
Online ordering available
North Adams Farmers Market
Municipal Parking Lot on St.
Anthony Drive between Marshall Street
and Holden Street
North Adams
Jun 5 - Oct 16
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
Otis Farmers Market
200 East Otis Road
In the parking lot of Papa's Healthy
Food and Fuel
East Otis
May 29-Oct 9
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
Pittsfield Farmer's Market
In The Common on First Street
Pittsfield
May 15 - Oct 9
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
Sheffield Farmers Market
125 Main Street/Old Parish Church Parking Lot
Sheffield
May 28 - Oct 8
Friday: 3pm - 6pm
West Stockbridge Farmers Market
The Foundry Green on Harris Street
West Stockbridge
May 27 - Oct 7
Thursdays: 3pm - 6pm
Williamstown Farmers Market
Spring Street
Williamstown
May 22 - Oct 16
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
New Marlborough Farmers Market
134 Hartsville-New Marlboro Road
New Marlborough
May 16 - Oct 10
Sundays: 10am - 1pm
Farmers Markets Beyond but Near the Berkshires:
New Lebanon Farmers Market
Outdoor market at 516 US-NY State
Route 20. Virtual Market Pick at
Fisher's Store, 528 US-NY State Route 20
New Lebanon, NY
Jun 6 - Oct 31
Sundays: 10am - 2pm
Virtual Market also available
Copake/Hillsdale Farmers Market
9140 Route 22
Hillsdale, NY
May 22 - Nov 20
Saturdays: 9am - 1pm
Millerton Farmers Market
Millerton Methodist Church, 6
Dutchess Ave
Millerton, NY
May 22 - Oct 30
Saturdays: 10am - 2pm
Bennington Farmers Market
100 Veterans Memorial Drive
Bennington, VT
May 1 - Oct 30
Saturdays 10am - 1pm
