Despite the fact that we're already past the midway point in July, there is still plenty of Summer left! So, with the time we have left, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!

As someone who moved here at the end of last Summer, it seems that I pretty much lucked out with my choices of spots to come to as I am smack-dab in the middle of the Berkshires and have certainly enjoyed my time spent here this summer to the fullest! Of course, then I find out that 'World Atlas' says we have three spots that are the best for summer fun in the Bay State. You don't say!

Let's find out about why 'World Atlas' picked those spots.

1) Tanglewood

Tanglewood is THE venue to go to for some amazing shows! 'World Atlas' mentions how the summer season is when traditionally go to Tanglewood to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra, which is this coming weekend. They also still have shows coming up with Train, John Legend, and more in the remaining summer months.

2. Lenox

While Tanglewood is technically in Lenox, 'World Atlas' also chose the town of Lenox as one of the best spots for summer fun in western Massachusetts. As 'World Atlas' says about it:

...It is the perfect location to enjoy the peace of mountains and parks, enjoy listening to and watching musical performances, and learn about the region's history through its museums and libraries. The area is teeming with attractive sites, including The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, and fine dining restaurants, in addition to outdoor attractions like Pleasant Valley Sanctuary...

3. Pittsfield

Of course, they also put Pittsfield on the list. How could you not? 'World Atlas' cited the fact that Pittsfield has recently been named as a top city for young families. And of course the restaurants, live entertainment, art, the nightlife in general, and more.

So, make the most of it! The end of Summer is going to be here before you know it. So, make your plans now for the rest of the season!

