These 3 MA Restaurants Serve Up The BEST Burgers Statewide

It's no secret that one of my favorite dishes features a hamburger with all the trimmings (although they could go easy on the lettuce and I'll pass on the onion, but everything else is fair game) as we have a trio of eateries that serve it up in high fashion. The only dilemma is you have to head out east to satisfy your craving. No doubt, we have plenty of choices here in the beautiful Berkshires and they get my stamp of approval. According to the website, www.enjoytravel.com a road trip is mandatory as these establishments are TRUE scholars in serving up our favorite patty.

Let's start with The Fix Burger Bar which is home to some of Worcester’s best burgers, They are located on Grove Street and always feature "Fixed Up" creations or you can create your own, choosing from over 40 toppings ranging from classic to creative. It all starts with a choice of 12 different patties (including Kobe beef, salmon or bison), and don't forget to add on an array of gourmet toppings such as roasted garlic mushrooms, and blackberry champagne BBQ sauce. Reservations are required. Get more details by logging on to their web site.

Next up: Jake's in Northampton is a popular stop over for college students, local residents and visitors. They are situated on King Street and have been designated as an innovative and popular neighborhood All-American-style restaurant, with some delicious burgers on the menu which are cooked exactly to your liking as they serve up the BEST premium beef. Keep it classic with cheese, or go for their unique Pork Belly Burger with nacho seasoning, topped with crispy pork belly, griddled onions, pickled jalapeños, and chipotle spread on a grilled brioche bun. Sounds tempting, doesn't it! Head to their web site by logging on here.

Max's Burger Bar uses the best, locally sourced ingredients, including seasonal produce, local dairy products, and freshly baked buns. For a real treat, you can order their Steak House wagyu burger with cheddar fondue, candied bacon, black pepper aioli, and arugula. Don't forget to wash it down with one of their craft beers or traditional milkshakes. They have two locations on Bliss Street in Longmeadow, Massachusetts and at 124 LaSalle Road in neighboring West Hartford, Connecticut. Check out their web site for daily and affordable menu options.

BOTTOM LINE: If you crave some of the Bay state's BEST burgers, it is truly worth the trip out east to check out these awesome establishments. You'll be glad you did!

(some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.enjoytravel.com)