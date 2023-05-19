These Are the Ten Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is statistically one of the safest states in the county, coming in at number seven in a ranking by U.S. News and World Reports. In fact, New England as a whole reported the lowest number of instances of violent crime and property crime per year.

So which city in Massachusetts is statistically the safest? To figure that out AdvisorSmith analyzed crime data published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to calculate a crime score for the different communities by adjusting the level of reported crime by its severity, as well as the population level in each city.

Here are the top ten for Massachusetts based on three groups: Large, medium, and small communities.

Large Communities

Newton Brookline Waltham Medford Methuen Peabody Somerville Weymouth Malden Taunton

Out of the 26 large cities studied by the business insurance resource website, Newton was found to be the safest with 2.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 5.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Midsized Communities:

Hopkinton Norfolk Franklin Clinton Holden Shrewsbury Milton Westford Medway Southborough

Hopkinton was named the safest midsize community in Massachusetts following an analysis of 153 towns and cities with 10,000 to 50,000 residents. The town reportedly had 1.8 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 1.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Small Communities:

Boxford Ashby Wenham Groveland Hamilton Dover Hampden Merrimac Stow Oakham

AdvisorSmith also looked at 105 communities with under 10,000 residents and found that Boxford ranked the safest with .5 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 3.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America