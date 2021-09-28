This Berkshire County Business Accepts Retired American Flags

Do you have an American flag that is no longer in good condition? One that is tattered, torn, or faded? I certainly do and recently I was thinking about how I should dispose of it. I know that there are proper ways to dispose of the American Flag and improper ways to dispose of it.

According to mydisposal.com, if you're planning on retiring your worn-out flag then one way of properly disposing of it is by burning the flag. The site indicates that you should never throw the flag in the garbage because it disrespects those who worked, fought, and sacrificed their lives for our rights and freedoms. It goes without saying that even though burning the flag is an option, this practice can also be dangerous. When burning the flag, you'll want to follow these steps.

Another option of properly disposing of the American Flag is to bury it. The way to do this respectfully (according to wikiHow) is to fold the flag in the ceremonial triangle, place it in a strong wooden box, and bury it few feet in the ground.

If either of the previously mentioned options doesn't work for you then you can also bring your flag to some VFW and American Legion locations throughout Berkshire County and they will handle disposing of the flag. Check with your VFW and/or American Legion first before delivering the flag to the location.

One other place that you can deliver your retired American Flag in Berkshire County is the Pittsfield location of Carr Hardware on North Street. Always putting the community first, Carr has a bin that you can place your flag in and they'll take care of the rest.

