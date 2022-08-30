This Berkshires Spot is the Top Place to Visit in MA This Fall

The Berkshires is known for being quite beautiful during the Fall months. When you think of not only its beauty, but some its other grand features, you might think that it definitely belongs on a list of 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall'. Not only did a certain spot in the Berkshires make the list, but it was listed as the number one spot on the list.

The popular travel publication known as, 'The Travel', recently released their list of 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall (That Do Not Include Salem)' and there are definitely some solid spots they picked throughout the Bay State to visit for the upcoming Fall season, but none had a better ranking than the spot they picked that happens to be in the Berkshires. So where could they possibly think would be the perfect spot to visit this fall within the Berkshires?

Listed as the top spot to visit this Fall in Massachusetts is, 'Take the High Road in Mount Greylock'. Here's what 'The Travel' had to say about ranking Mount Greylock as their top places to visit in Massachusetts this Fall:

The highest point in Massachusetts, Mount Greylock, offers mountain biking, hiking, camping, and a host of other outdoor activities. With an elevation of nearly 3,500 feet, Mount Greylock features hikes of many difficulty levels. Travelers should carefully choose their routes. The auto roads are open through the fall to allow visitors to drive through the area by car. What’s more, the area is pet friendly, so visitors can bring their four-legged friends (on a leash) to enjoy the fall splendor too.

Of course, the fall color make Mount Greylock standout that much more, but the spot is one of the best attractions to visit any time of the year, really.

When you see those views, there isn't a lot left to be said as to why this topped the list of best places to visit in Massachusetts this Fall. And it's definitely an added bonus knowing that we don't have to go that far to experience it since it's basically in our own backyard.

