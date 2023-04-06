This Everyday Mode Of Transportation Began In Massachusetts

My uncle recently paid a visit to Western Massachusetts to test drive a new car. His mode of transportation? A rented Tesla. Yes, a totally electric single vehicle.

As the world tries to combat rising global temperatures due fossil fuel emissions, hybrid and/or all electric vehicles have certainly increased in popularity.

Long before the car, was the collective mode of transportation called the subway and it was first seen in the U.S in Boston, Massachusetts with New York City immediately to follow.

While London boasts the world’s oldest underground train network (opened in 1863) and Boston built the first subway in the United States in 1897, the New York City subway soon became the largest American system. -history.com

The first subway tunnels built in America are still in use today under the Boston Common, and people still take ferries into the city the way they did all the way back in 1631. -mbta.com

I will never forget my first trip to Fenway Park with my dad. Not only did we take the commuter rail into Boston, but we took the T into the park.

It was crowded and dirty, but it was super fun and I will never forget it.

