This Is Pretty Cool! Adams Kids Can Bike In Memorial Day Parade

What a great idea this is, Berkshire County! Your child(or children) can actually take part in an honest-to-goodness parade on Memorial Day in the town of Adams. Give the kids a chance for some exercise while showing off their patriotic spirit!

And(check this out!) just for participating, all kids will get to cool off with some free ice cream! Now how could that not be a good idea?

According to a post on social media from the Adams Police Department, this coming Memorial Day Monday, May 30th, Adams children are courteously invited to ride their bicycles during the town's holiday parade.

According to the Adams Police Department, kids should bring their bikes all gussied up with a patriotic theme. Keep in mind that adults must accompany any children under 7 years old and ALL kids MUST wear a helmet.

Everyone is instructed to be at the Walgreen's parking lot on Columbia Street no later than 9:45 a.m. Memorial Day Monday morning. The kids can watch the parade from there and then the Adams Police at the end of the parade.

THEN(as if that's not cool enough), all participating kids will get a certificate for free ice cream from McDonald's. With temperatures in the upper 80s being called for on Monday, that's a pretty sweet warm-weather treat!

If you have any questions, the Adams Police Department requests that you contact them at (413) 743-1212. Check out the original post on Facebook here...and Happy Memorial Day!

