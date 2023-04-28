The population of Massachusetts is just shy of 7 million people. I grew up in one of Boston's north shore cities, Lynn, which has a population of about 100,000. To add to the population density, its surrounding cities are jam packed for the most part as well.

The reason I bring this up is because when I was toying around with the idea of moving to Pittsfield, the immediate reaction was to recoil at even the mention of moving some place "smaller".

How could one even think of enjoying a less crowded area? You can't go from a super populous city to the boonies! Oh yes, you can. It's actually quite enjoyable. Now, I know that "enjoyable" is subjective, but, yes I love it here.

At one time, I was thinking of going MORE rural, you know, like Washington, MA! Only about 550 people live there. What about New Ashford? Only like 285 people there!

But what about a town that is so small that is has less than 100 people? Yup, it exists here in Massachusetts.

This Massachusetts Town Has Less Than 100 People

Gosnold!

Gosnold is a town that encompasses the Elizabeth Islands in Dukes County, Massachusetts, United States. At the 2010 census, the town population was 75, making it the least populous town in Massachusetts. Most of the residents live in the village of Cuttyhunk, while most of the land in the town is owned by the Forbes family.

