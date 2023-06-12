As the warm temperatures continue while we get deeper into June with the full Summer ahead of us, it is most certainly beach weather. It's time to take those road trips and hit up your favorite beach spots with so much coastal area available in Massachusetts. As it turns out, one particular beach in the Bay State has been named among the top beaches throughout the northeast U.S.

'USA Today' recently published their 10 Best - Readers' Choice 2023: 10 Best Beaches in the Northeast This Summer. Perhaps it was a little bit of a given that Massachusetts would have a spot that would be sure to land on that list. But where exactly?

What Massachusetts beach is among the 10 Best Beaches in the Northeast?

That would be in the coastal city of Gloucester at Good Harbor Beach, which landed at #7 on the ranked list.

In case you've never been to this spot, 'USA Today' gives you an idea of what you may be missing at Good Harbor Beach:

Good Harbor Beach is located in Gloucester, Massachusetts, a historic fishing town known for its maritime heritage, art galleries and fresh seafood. Boasting a wide stretch of sandy shoreline and family-friendly amenities, this popular beach is ideal for sunbathing, swimming and sandcastle building. The beach also offers picturesque views of the iconic Thacher Island Twin Lights and small islands off the shore that you can walk to at low tide.

Of course, we all know that Massachusetts has tons of beaches and coastal area to enjoy throughout the Summer months, but why not make your way to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, especially since it is one of the best spots in the entire northeast region of the U.S.

