This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long.

What Is The Longest Word In The English Dictionary?

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

Boasting 45 letters, pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis is a specific lung disease that is caused by inhaling quartz dust.

Try saying that!

I believe, as far as state names go, Massachusetts is the longest (single worded state), to boot.

Well, Massachusetts Is Also Home To The Longest Named Lake Ever!

Where is it?

Webster, MA!

Have you heard of Webster Lake? Well, before it started going by Webster Lake, it was called Lake Chaubunagungamaug. That doesn’t seem like a long name, but its original name is actually Lake Char­gogg­a­gogg­man­chaugg­a­gogg­chau­bun­a­gung­a­maugg! Now, that is a long name! The name comes from a Loup language and is said to mean “you fish on your side of the lake, and I’ll fish on mine”. -mamateaches.com

The lake is not only known for having the longest name of any geographical spot in Massachusetts, but the entire United States as well.

Webster Lake is 1442 acres and has seven or eight islands, some even have houses on them.