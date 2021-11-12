Author: Jesse Stewart

One of my favorite times of the year is not too far away. Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season is one that I enjoy especially in Berkshire County. Having the beautiful landscapes of the Berkshires surrounding me while I celebrate the holidays with loved ones is irreplaceable. Berkshire County is definitely the place to be for the holidays. Wouldn't you agree?

Thanksgiving is the next food-related holiday to make an appearance and I am excited. The turkey, stuffing. mashed potatoes, carrots, corn, rolls along with the delicious aromas from these foods that fill the kitchen has my mouth-watering. Heck, my mouth is watering right now as I'm typing. Plus, you can't forget about the classic Thanksgiving desserts including pumpkin pin, apple pie, chocolate cream pie and I'm sure there are even more specialty desserts that you serve on turkey day to your family.

Get our free mobile app

Thinking about all of these delicious treats, I was wondering if there was a favorite dessert for our area. I did some digging and guess what? There is. Back in January of 2021, tasteatlas published a list of the most favorite desserts in New England. The dessert that came in number one wasn't necessarily a traditional Thanksgiving dessert but you can definitely include it in your Turkey Day dessert options. Chocolate Chip cookies topped the list. Considering chocolate chip cookies were invented in Whitman, Massachusetts, it's not a big surprise that this delight clocked in at #1. Will you be serving up some chocolate chip cookies this holiday season? If so, can I come over?

While talking about Massachusetts, check out this list of Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born Celebrities.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

Which of these was your favorite?