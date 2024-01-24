If someone asks you what the signature sandwich is from your home state, regardless of whether it's Massachusetts or not, what would you say? Like, if there was one sandwich that is distinctly your state's sandwich, what would it be? Massachusetts has a sandwich that is known as its 'must-try local sandwich' and it's pretty uniquely different from every other sandwich that exists in any other state.

The popular lifestyle publication, '24/7 Tempo' released its list of The One Must-Try Local Sandwich in Every State. The sandwich listed as such for Massachusetts is pretty much in a league of its own.

For most sandwiches, you expect such ingredients to be there like bread, meat, and cheese. The must-try local sandwich of Massachusetts only has one of those ingredients.

What is the One Must-Try Local Sandwich in Massachusetts?

The sandwich that is a must-try local favorite in Massachusetts doesn't need to be hunted, fished, grown, or have any sort of barbecue added. If you take some bread and put that around some peanut butter and marshmallow fluff, you have, what is known as, a Fluffernutter.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about why it's the one must-try local sandwich of the Bay State:

A favorite lunch sandwich for Massachusetts schoolchildren, the fluffernutter is a sweet and salty concoction of peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff spread on white bread. The marshmallow confection, originally called Marshmallow Creme, was invented in the early 20th century, but the fluffernutter name was coined by an advertising agency only in 1960. Today, the fluffernutter is a mainstay in kid’s lunch boxes across New England. It’s rare to find it in a restaurant, but it’s a staple at Springfield’s annual Eastern States Exposition.

In fact, the Fluffernutter seems to be so iconic, as well as unique, that the national chain known for its Blizzards, which is Dairy Queen, made a Blizzard out of it:

There's even spinoff Fluffernutter recipes you can make from it, like Fluffernutter Rice Cookies, or Fluffernutter Cookie Bars (which really look more like Fluffernutter Brownies).

So, if you're in Massachusetts, the must-try local sandwich doesn't have meat, or cheese, but it does we can tell you one thing, it's really, really good! Try one and you'll find out!

