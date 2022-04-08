Whatever happened to the days when we watched TV and only had a limited amount of channels to select from. In the good ol' days, we had to get up and change the dial manually instead of using a complicated remote control where turning the set on is a labor in itself. Best of all, cable was an option as FREE TV was alive and well during my younger days. Regrettably, the days of analog are long gone as we continue to advance electronically in this "so-called" 21st century and the traditional way of watching TV is now an anomaly.

To add insult to injury, cable TV offers lots of "junk" channels that no one ever watches. If only customers had their choice of what to watch instead of being force fed with a basic selection of shows that no one really cares about, but such is not the case. Oh, did I forget, cable is not a necessity these days. It's just SO darn expensive. Spectrum just announced they have raised their rates by $3 since last month and it does not end there. To solve this problem in three words: "CUT THE CORD!!"

You do the math on this one (and for the record, I despised that subject in school) broadcast TV fees are now at $21 a month, a giant increase the original $2.25 a month that first began in 2014. Your cable equipment will also cost more as monthly fees for every H-D receiver in your residence rises $1 from $8.99 to $9.99. How nice they give us the break on the extra penny. Rules of thumb: everything is getting expensive and out of reach for the average American household and that to me is just unfair with a capital U.

Now for the excuses Spectrum is giving us for the added costs that are absorbed by their customers. Are you ready?

According to Syracuse.com, Spectrum claims the monthly increases are being blamed on higher TV programming costs as cable companies are supposedly required to pay local stations like ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX to transmit their programming on cable networks. This is best explained by Spectrum spokesperson, Lisa Pritchard:

"TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming we are passing through these increased fees to viewers"

If you are TIRED of these higher monthly costs, join the millions of people who are exercising other options as they are switching to affordable streaming services including Net Flix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hulu. You can also try Sling TV or You Tube TV as packages start at only $25 per month with LIVE channels, sports and news. Plus, there are NO contracts to sign, so you can cancel anytime. There are also a number of other services that stream free TV shows, movies and LIVE news.

