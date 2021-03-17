How High Can You Expect Gas Prices To Go?

If you've filled up your tank within the last couple of weeks, you've likely noticed a new trend gas prices are on the rise.

According to a story reported on by Western Mass News, the worse could be yet to come.

As more people start to leave their houses again and go back to work, prices at the pump are significantly higher than they were at this time last year.

In just the last month, gas prices have gone up a full quarter, and since the low point last year when lockdown started, they've gone up a dollar. Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Gas Stations, said the number one reason is that the economy is making a comeback.

Bolduc had this to say on the issue:

People are optimistic, and business is starting to pick back up again. I don't see it stabilizing anytime soon.

But there are other reasons behind the jump. Bolduc said the weather in Texas and Saudi Arabia's decision to cut back on oil production also caused prices to go up.

Now just how high could it get? Some good news depending on how you look at it, Bolduc said he doesn't expect it to get as high as $4, but don't be surprised if it pushes over $3.

A few weeks ago we posted some tips on how to use less gas on a consistent basis and so we figured it would be a good time to run thru them again:

1. Having routine maintenance performed on your vehicle

2. Keep your tires inflated to the correct pressure(I just found out about this one, myself. Trust me, it makes a BIG difference)

3. Drive at moderate speeds(driving faster on a consistent basis means more fuel loss)

4. Travel light and combine short trips

5. Keep your car aerodynamic

Check out the initial story at Western Mass News' website here.