There's nothing quite like a good sandwich. In Massachusetts, our favorite sandwich is so loved and iconic, but it is also one of the most unique choices for a sandwich. When you think of any sandwich in general, there is a good chance you might think of some sort of combination of meat, cheese, and perhaps a condiment to make up that sandwich. Massachusetts most iconic sandwich is not even close to being that type of sandwich.

Recently, the lifestyle publication, '24/7 Tempo' released it's list containing The Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State. In order to compile such a list, '24/7 Tempo' consulted several food and travel publications, such as 'The Daily Meal', 'Thrillist', 'Delish', and more to come up with their picks. Massachusetts may just have the most unique sandwich of any state to be known as its most iconic sandwich.

What is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Massachusetts?

The most iconic sandwich in Massachusetts consists of two main ingredients, besides the bread of course. There is peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. It is known as the Fluffernutter.

'24/7 Tempo' suggested that it is the sandwich to try if you are someone who intends to attend this year's The Big E, which happens in West Springfield, MA from September 15th through October 1st this year. This is what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about the Fluffernutter being the most iconic sandwich in Massachusetts:

A favorite lunch sandwich for Massachusetts schoolchildren, the fluffernutter is a sweet and salty concoction of peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff spread on white bread. The marshmallow confection, originally called Marshmallow Creme, was invented in the early 20th century, but the fluffernutter name was coined by an advertising agency only in 1960. Today, the fluffernutter is a mainstay in kid’s lunch boxes across New England. It’s rare to find it in a restaurant, but it’s a staple at Springfield’s annual Eastern States Exposition.

In fact, the Fluffernutter seems to be so iconic, as well as unique, that the national chain known for its Blizzards, which is Dairy Queen, made a Blizzard out of it:

There's even spinoff Fluffernutter recipes you can make from it, like Fluffernutter Rice Krispies Treats, or Fluffernutter Bars (which actually look more like Fluffernutter brownies).

So, there it is! There is a lot you could do with Massachusetts most iconic sandwich, the Fluffernutter. Of course, probably the best thing to do with it, would just be to eat it! Enjoy, Massachusetts!

