This Upcoming Berkshire County Holiday Parade is One Not to be Missed

The Berkshires and the holidays go hand and hand. Whether it's town tree lightings, exploring the Town of Stockbridge (which many tourists visit near and far during the holidays) the Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll in Great Barrington, the Williamstown Holiday Walk, and many more Berkshire County holiday events (too many to name here). Many folks would find it difficult to argue that the Berkshires is the place to be during the holiday season.

Another special event that is taking place in the southern Berkshires this year is the Holiday Parade of Lights which begins in Lenox and ends in Sheffield. This is a fun event that Sheffield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Lenox Fire Departments are hosting to add some extra cheer to the Berkshires this holiday season.

The Parade of Lights will be taking place this Saturday (Dec. 11) with departments lining up at the Lenox D.P.W. at 4:30 pm. The parade itself begins at 5 pm. If your department would like to join the parade, all you have to do is contact Dave Ullrich at (413) 329-4748.

What is the Actual Parade Route?

The route begins at the Lenox D.P.W. right onto Main Street, left onto Walker Street, left onto Elm Street, right onto Crystal Street, left onto Mill Street - to Columbia Street - to Center Street, left onto Main Street through the center of Lee, left onto Housatonic Street, right onto Main Street/Route 102 through the center of Stockbridge, right onto Church Street/Route 102, left onto Route 183 through the center of Housatonic, right onto Depot Street, left onto Main Street, left onto Pleasant Street, - to Route 183 onto Route 7 South through the center of Great Barrington, Route 7 South through the center of Sheffield, right onto Berkshire School Road, end at Mount Everett Regional High School.

Once the parade reaches the end of its route at Mount Everett, parade participants are invited to enjoy refreshments provided by the Sheffield Emergency Support Group.

Just another example of Berkshire County the place to visit during the holiday season, the Holiday Parade of Lights.

