Wow! Extreme Cold Temps in Buffalo As The Patriots Face The Bills!

The Patriots are really going to miss the warmth they felt in Miami last weekend when they take the field at a bitter cold Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Saturday night. Forecasters are not calling for any snow, but the temperatures are expected to be among the coldest during a playoff game in NFL history!

Expect low single-digit temperatures throughout the night...

Temperatures are expected to remain around 3-4 F throughout the game, and while there won’t be much wind, a slight breeze will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero at times. ~ AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff

According to Accuweather.com, only a handful of games in post-season history have been played in weather colder than the matchup set to take place in Buffalo. The Patriots are of course used to getting a chilly reception in Buffalo, but this gives the saying a whole new meaning.

What does the extreme cold mean for the footballs?

When temperatures drop, so does the air pressure in the football. Remember "Deflate-Gate"? Yeah... let's not go there. One thing is for sure, however. The extreme cold can affect everything from the flight of the football, to how it feels when a receiver catches it, to the way it travels off a kicker's foot. All these things can affect game strategy, so it will be interesting to see how both teams approach the game throughout the evening.

As for the game itself, the Patriots have a lot to be excited about. Mac Jones is certainly, so far anyway, proving that the Patriots organization still knows how to pick top-quality players. He still has a lot to prove, but a playoff win against the Bills could go a long way in doing just that. The Bills, on the other hand, would certainly love to send the Patriots home to Foxboro with their tails between their legs.

The betting man in me says, pick the Bills... but these Patriots seem to have a knack for making magical things happen. That is, as they say, why they play the game!

Saturday Night: Coverage starts at 7:00 PM on 1420 WBEC and 1230 WNAW. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 PM.

