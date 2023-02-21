The Pursuing Happiness Path includes several stops on the way such as finding the perfect home, the perfect job, and the perfect mate. Here's a question: What if you found the perfect mate but unfortunately you can't spend as much time with them as you want to?

For instance, what if they don't live nearby? What if they live in another part of the state? Or(gulp) another part of the country? That's called a "long-distance relationship" and more and more people are going through this type of relationship nowadays.

Here's the cool thing though. More and more people are finding ways to make these relationships WORK. And according to a recent study conducted by the team at Shane Co, the largest privately owned jeweler in the country, a city in Massachusetts is #1 in the country for dating long distance.

Before we reveal the city, let's take a look at how Shane Co determined the rankings in this particular study. Some of the key metrics looked at included internet speeds, internet costs, Wi-Fi hotspots, the average number of restaurants available on DoorDash, etc.

The end result of their findings is that the #1 Best City in the Country to Date Long Distance is Springfield, Massachusetts! Springfield ranked high enough in so many individual metrics that the city came out on top overall.

According to Shane Co's website:

Springfield, Massachusetts is the #1 city for modern love. With 600 Wi-Fi hotspots per 100K people and an average internet speed faster than Cupid’s arrow (231 MBps), you and your special someone will be able to connect from almost anywhere in the city without worrying about dropping your video call in the middle of dinner.

Springfield has well above-average internet speeds and low internet costs making it a perfect city for a virtual date night. Springfield scored 71.78 out of 100, which was the highest total score.

By the way, the city of Boston also ranked fairly high in the rankings, landing in the 30s. What I found surprising though was the city ranked #2 after Springfield. Are you ready? Our neighbor to the west, Albany, New York with a total score of 66.18 out of 100.

Here are the Top 10 "Best U.S. Cities to Date Long Distance" according to Shane Co:

Springfield, MA Albany, NY Salt Lake City, Utah Honolulu, HI San Francisco, CA San Jose, CA Harrisburg, PA Portland, OR El Paso, TX Madison, WI

And in case you were wondering, the WORST city to date long distance is Little Rock, Arkansas. Take a look at the rest of the rankings and the full study at Shane Co's website here.

