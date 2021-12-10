Three People Involved In A kidnapping In North Adams Wrack Up Charges

All three were charged with multiple different crimes ranging from kidnapping to drug trafficking.

The North Adams Police Department stated that on Friday, November 26 officers were called to a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot in the area and saw two people run away on foot. A woman, who was a victim of kidnapping, ran towards the officers. She was provided medical aid and security.

While the investigation was ongoing, officers and detectives arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping. A third suspect identified is believed to have left the North Adams area and an arrest warrant was issued for the charge of kidnapping.

The third suspect in the kidnapping was arrested on December 1 in Springfield by members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearm Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, U.S. Marshal Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

Charges:



Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (2 Counts)



Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card



Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug



Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License



Arrest Warrant – Northern Berkshire District Court:



Kidnapping for Extortion

A traffic stop went down in North Adams on December 5 for a motor vehicle infraction. Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle did not have a license to operate in Massachusetts and was arrested.

During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the passenger and found trafficking amount of crack/cocaine, distribution of heroin, and an illegal loaded firearm.

The driver was charged with:



Stop Sign, Failure to Stop



Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle



Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance (Crack/Cocaine) The passenger in the vehicle was arrested and identified as an additional third party connected to the gunshot incident on November 26.



He was charged with:



Trafficking Cocaine (36 – 100 Grams)



Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance (Heroin)



Possession of Firearm Without LTC/FID, Loaded



Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony



Possession of Ammunition Without LTC/FID



Possession of Firearm Without LTC/FID



Improper Storage of Firearm



Possession of Firearm with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

No names of the individuals have been released yet.