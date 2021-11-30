Three Stunning Holiday Light Displays You Can Only Find in Western Massachusetts

Tis the season to be jolly. And tis the season to look for ideas to get your family out of the house.

As the cold weather sets in keeping your family entertained and active can be challenging in The Berkshires, but lucky for us western Massachusetts is home to some of the most spectacular holiday lights shows in New England.

Winter Lights at Naumkeag

This gilded age property in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is managed by the Trustees of Reservations, a non profit group dedicated to preserving natural and historical places in Massachusetts. The southern Berkshire property has many seasonal events that draws thousands of visitors, but non are as popular as Winter Lights. The historic grounds and gardens are decked out with thousands of shimmering, artfully designed holiday lights as each carefully stage scene leads to the next.

Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required. Adults tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $20 members on Friday and Saturday. Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday adults are $20 and $15. Children are $10 for nonmembers and $5 for members everyday. Children 2 and under are free.

Nightwood at The Mount

For the second winter in a row, the former Lenox, Massachusetts home of writer Edith Wharton is transformed into a magical world of light and sound as guests are invited to stroll the majestic property. The walk is approximately 3/4 of a mile through the woods and gardens but is easily navigated by most folks, but good footwear is recommended.

Nightwood is open Thursday through Sunday evenings through December 31. Adults are $20, children 6-18 are $10 and children 5 and under are three.

Bright Nights at Forest Park

Since 1995, Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts has been a unique collaboration between the City of Springfield’s Parks Department and the Spirit of Springfield, a private non-profit organization. Together they have welcomed more than 6 million car loads of visitors to navigate the decked out paths that traverse the park. According to organizers, it has been calculated that if every bus that had visited were lined bumper to bumper, they would go from Springfield to Cape Cod. The cars would go as far as California.

Bright Nights runs through January 2. General admission tickets are $24 per car, although there are Tuesday night specials which are $10 per car. Prices are per car, no matter the amount of passengers.

