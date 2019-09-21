Trading Post Items For September 21

1) Robert is selling a International 350 farm tractor complete with attachments including a 6 foot 7 sampler, an 8 foot York rake with 3 point hitch, a 6 and a half foot scraper blade with 3 point hitch, new tires and a 4 cylinder gas motor all priced at $3,000 or he will take best offer. If interested, please call (413) 229-8628.

2) Kathy checked in from New Marlborough as she has a pair of items available for sale including a 1989 16 foot long Seanymphs aluminum boat complete with a 1999 40 horse power Mercury motor, battery, fish finder and new wiring all for the firm price of $3,300 and a window guard for a pick-up truck also firmly priced at $60. To inquire further, call (413) 229-3057.

3) Al has an axle from a snowmobile tractor sale priced at $50 or he will take best offer. He is STILL looking for a reasonably priced camper. If you can assist him in his quest, call 1-518-428-2618.

4) Harold has an assortment of vintage 78 RPM records dating back to the early 1900's available for best offer. If you need more information, phone (413) 298-3284.

5) Gary has returned to The Trading Post as he phoned in a pair of items from Pittsfield including a Fender Bullet guitar with bag and new strings all available for only $100 and a 36 inch Moyonta student guitar perfect for beginners. Included a pair of instrumental books all priced at only $35. He will also take best offer for both of these items. Give him a call today at (413) 464-6871.

6) Louie checked in from Alford as he STILL has a X-530 garden tractor with 54 inch deck and a hydrostatic engine, cruise and traction control and he will also throw in a 4 by 8 dump trailer. You MUST take both items for the firm price of $2,500 or call him at (413) 329-9465 if you wish to purchase them seperately to negotiate a fair price.

7) Kathy in Housatonic is also looking for a reasonably priced vehicle that does not exceed $1,000. If you can help her out, call (413) 429-7931.