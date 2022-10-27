YUM! South County Kids Have an Additional Shot at Candy Very Soon

With Halloween only days away children all throughout Berkshire County and beyond are gearing up for the big evening. If they haven't already, they'll be selecting that perfect Halloween costume that matches their spooky personality. You really have to love this time of year. Between haunted hayrides, haunted houses, cemetery tours, spooky presentations, and Halloween parties, it's a blast for people of all ages. By the way, children in the southern Berkshires have an additional shot at grabbing some candy prior to Halloween.

Coming up this Friday (Oct. 28) the little ones will have an opportunity to partake in Sheffield's downtown Trunk-or-Treat event. This event is free and open to the public. If your child has never been to a trunk-or-treat gathering, he or she will be able to go around (in costume) to participating vehicles and collect candy and treats from those vehicles. I wish I had this option as a kid. Additional candy to the traditional trick-or-treats festivities, sign me up. What can I say? I'm a candy hound.

In addition to this being fun for kids, this is an opportunity for the adults to get involved as there will be prizes for the top three decorated cars. So round up the little ones as trunk-or-treat will be taking place in downtown Sheffield this Friday (Oct. 28). Cars and decorations will be set up in the Town Hall and church parking lots. The event takes place from 4-6 pm and is sponsored by the Undermountain PTO and the Sheffield Police Department.

