Two Kilos of Fentanyl Seized During Narcotics Investigation

A long running investigation into a substantial drug trafficking organization culminated this week with the arrest of five suspects, and the seizure of over two kilograms of Fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, 11 firearms, and approximately $12,000.

As reported in a media release, participating in the investigation were: the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Hampden District Attorney's Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit, United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, the West Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee Police Departments, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit .

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni made the following statement:

This long running, multi-agency investigation has dismantled a prominent drug trafficking organization here in the western Massachusetts region. The large amount of narcotics seized, specifically the Fentanyl, and the dismantling of this organization, unquestionably has saved many lives. The agencies and officers involved should be commended for operating a very successful and intricate investigation that targeted the trafficking of Fentanyl, an extraordinarily potent drug that has killed thousands across Massachusetts just over the past few years.

On Dec. 5, 2020 members of the District Attorney's Hampden County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Julian Delgado’s residence at 26 Columbia Terrace in Springfield for his alleged involvement in the distribution of cocaine. A preceding motor vehicle stop, which led to the arrest of Julian Delgado, 29, of Springfield, yielded one kilogram of cocaine. The subsequent search of his home yielded another kilogram of cocaine, found in a cardboard box under a Christmas tree. Julian Delgado has been charged with: Trafficking a Class B Drug “Cocaine” Over 200 Grams, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

On Dec. 7, 2020, investigators learned that Maralaisy Gil and Junior Degracia would be traveling to the Lawrence, Mass. area to procure a large quantity of Heroin/Fentanyl. Later in the evening, a traffic stop was conducted in which six large bags containing approximately 2.87 kilograms of Fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

Both Junior Degracia, 41, and Maralaisy Gil, 39, both of Springfield, have been arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl Over 200 Grams.

The following day, on Dec, 8, 2020, search warrants were executed in Springfield and Belchertown resulting in the arrests of the following two Individuals for the following offenses:

John Feliciano, 45, of Springfield, charged with: Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl Over 200 Grams, Manufacturing in Heroin/Fentanyl, Commission of a Felony while Armed, Conspiracy to Violate 94C Narcotic Laws, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (10 Counts), Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card.

Jose Antonio Diaz, 46, of Belchertown, charged with: Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl Over 200 Grams, Manufacturing in Heroin/Fentanyl, Conspiracy to Violate 94C Narcotic Laws, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (10 counts), Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card.

Recovered during these searches were the following: Approximately 400 Grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, Eleven Firearms (7 Pistols, 2 Rifles, 1 AR15 Rifle & a Sawed-off Shotgun), Two (2) Ballistic Vests , $11,200 US Currency, and Numerous rounds of various ammunition.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office provided funding for this investigation. AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million federal grant that has since been strengthened with an additional $5.6 million in funding to expand ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations. Arraignment information was not immediately available.

With the success of the investigation and arrests, hopefully this slows the flow of drugs into the Berkshires.