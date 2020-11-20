Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, two more school districts have chosen to move to remote learning.

Central Berkshire Regional School district will return to remote learning starting this Monday. School Committee Barbara Craft-Reiss, Dalton Board of Health Chair Dr. Daniel Doyle and Dalton Health Agent Jayne Smith, in collaboration with Superintendent of Schools Leslie Blake-Davis and Leslie Drager, a public health nurse Berkshire Public Health Alliance for guidance, made the announcement via email this morning citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases and surrounding school districts that are going to remote learning status.

"The COVID-19 crisis is resulting in a large increase in cases in Berkshire County and all other parts of the commonwealth. In recent weeks, Berkshire County has seen a 10-fold increase of new confirmed cases per day and we have felt the impact of these cases within both our school community and town communities...

... We urge you to avoid large holiday parties and gatherings. While it is so tempting to be with family and friends during the holiday season, we ask that you be extra vigilant so that together, we can minimize the impact of this virus...

...It is unfortunate that we are called upon to make these sacrifices. However, it is essential that we all do our part to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 both for our own and our community's safety. The ultimate goal is to be able to have our students return to the in-person models of learning that we all feel are essential for the education of all of our learners"

Lenox Public Schools also announced a decision to not only switch to remote learning but committed to remaining all remote until January 19 of next year.

According to The Berkshire Eagle , an discussion among the almost 100 participants during a remote School Committee meeting last night, committee members voted 4-2 in favor of interim Superintendent William Cameron’s recommendation for the temporary return to remote learning.

Not everyone agreed with the decision a small handful of concerned parents, including several physicians, cited data contending that schools are not spreading the virus highlighted not only the disadvantages of remote learning and the disruption to family schedules but also the negative impact on students.

Pittsfield, North Adams, and Hoosac Valley have already all returned to an all-remote curriculum.