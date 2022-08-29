The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great find throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?

As someone who has only been in the Bay State a short amount of time, I learned very quickly that hot dogs are a huge deal in Massachusetts! There are plenty of spots throughout the area that have hot dogs listed as the very first thing on the menu! Given how much of a big deal that I've already learned that hot dogs are in the Berkshires, it only makes sense that we would have regional access to a couple of the best spots in the state for them.

PhillyBite Magazine recently posted about 'The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts'. They picked out five spots throughout the states and one of those happens to be in Pittsfield. Of course, it also has 'Hot Dog' in its name. Perhaps you have already guessed, it's the Hot Dog Ranch. Here's what PhillyBite had to say about the popular hot dog joint:

Located in the heart of the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. Serving delicious, freshly prepared meals, the Hot Dog Ranch restaurant has been pleasing Berkshire County residents and visitors alike for many years and is located just minutes from downtown Pittsfield. From their Famous Baby Hot Dogs to our Weekly Specials ...plus salads, steak, seafood, chicken, pork, and much more. The Hot Dog Ranch is a popular destination for downtown workers, selling approximately 1,500 franks daily. 114 W Housatonic St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

It seems like some others had to brag about their experiences at Hot Dog Ranch on Twitter as well.

As for the other spot in the Berkshires for some awesome hot dogs, PhillyBite went up north to North Adams at Jack's Hot Dog Stand. Here's why Jack's Hot Dog Stand made the list:

Jack's Hot Dog Stand is located in the historic town of North Adams, Massachusetts. Since 1917, this Counter-serve Joint has served hot dogs, hamburgers, and hand-cut fries. Jack's is open seven days a week and is family owned and operated. The stand boasts the same grill that it has used since its opening and serves as a lunch counter for many generations of local residents. The hot dog stand location is convenient, with a single entrance at the end of Eagle Street. While this is not a large establishment, it has an outdoor and indoor seating area. It has a relaxed atmosphere and affordable prices. In addition, Jack's Hot Dog Stand offers take-out service. 12 Eagle St, North Adams, MA 01247

If it's 'fit for a King' as the tweet says, you know Jack's Hot Dog Stand has to be good!

So there it is. The Berkshires has some amazing spots to go to for hot dogs, but those are two spots that are being called the best in Massachusetts. Other's on the list included Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River.

Eat up, Massachusetts!

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires