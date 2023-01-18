It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more."

It stands to reason. After all, playoff football weekends are typically common ground for numerous incidents concerning drunk and/or impaired driving. Here it is, just one day later, and guess what? I was right. The MSP has already announced another checkpoint for this weekend. And since it's only Wednesday, there's a good chance they'll add more.

If you checked in yesterday and read the post, then you already know that the Mass State Police are conducting a sobriety checkpoint from this Friday, January 20th into Saturday, January 21st for Worcester County.

In addition to that, the MSP has just announced a sobriety checkpoint from this Saturday, the 21st into Sunday, the 22nd. This sobriety checkpoint will occur in Hampden County in Western Massachusetts.

Keep in mind that the Mass State Police, according to their Facebook page, announce these checkpoints ahead of time in order to:

Further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.

And just like all the other checkpoints the MSP conducts, this one in Hampden County will operate during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, and safety will be assured.

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

So wherever you happen to be celebrating this weekend, whether it's for a football victory or just because it was a long and painful work week and it's finally OVER, be careful. If you celebrate a little too much, give up your keys and grab a ride from someone sober. You won't regret it.

For more information, please visit the Massachusetts State Police's Facebook page here.

