Updated List: These 21 Major League Baseball Players Born in the Berkshires
As we have previously mentioned, many celebrities including musicians, actors, athletes and more have roots in Berkshire County. There's plenty of talent right under our noses but I was surprised to find just how many MLB players were born right here in the beautiful Berkshires. Then again, are we really that surprised? Below are 21 MLB players (and a couple of bonuses) born in Berkshire County (please note, some player photos were either unavailable or unusable due to copyright issues)
21 MLB Players Born in the Berkshires and 3 Bonus
Thanks to the Baseball Almanac, Wikipedia and Berkshire County resident and baseball author Kevin Larkin for assistance on player background information.
If you enjoyed this gallery how about some sports goofs? (see below)
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.