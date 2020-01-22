VIM Berkshires Launches Women’s Health Initiative

Great Barrington, MA, January 22, 2020 - Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires (VIM Berkshires) announces that it has launched a Women’s Health Initiative, thanks in part to a generous grant from the Massachusetts Medical Society. While VIM has been providing women’s health-centered visits one day a month, it will now offer a weekly Women’s Health Clinic and add three new members to its specialized, dedicated team of practitioners. This will help ensure that its female patients receive specialized gynecologic care and education through yearly health appointments dedicated to their specific needs.

“The Women’s Health Initiative reflects VIM’s focus on ensuring equity of care for all underserved patient populations,” says Ilana Steinhauer, FNP and VIM Executive Director. “Many of our female patients have never had any specialized care and come from cultures that discourage discussion of intimate topics. VIM has a strong track record of building trust with our patients through our multilingual, multi-cultural staff and volunteers. Our experience will serve us well as we continue to build this important health program.”

VIM Berkshires’ female patients live throughout Berkshire County and in towns in nearby NY and CT, and average 45 years of age. To support their families, this population—largely immigrant—often works multiple part-time jobs with few if any benefits, and are most often uninsured. VIM’s Great Barrington-based clinic provides culturally-competent care in patient-appropriate languages.

Through the Women’s Health Initiative, VIM will deliver education about sexual and reproductive health along with access to a range of preventive care services including Pap smears and mammograms, birth control, hormonal therapy—and quality treatment for issues including menopause symptoms, urinary issues and pelvic floor dysfunction. Joining long-time VIM nurse-midwife and women’s health volunteer Linda Baxter, CNM, are nurse-midwives Julia Rausch, CNM, Carly Detterman, CNM, and Dr. Joan Lister, OBGYN. Sharon True, certified pelvic floor fitness professional, will also provide services.

Photo Credit: Patricia Bevan

Photo Caption: VIM Women’s Health Initiative patient meets with Linda Baxter, CNM (far right), and other members of VIM’s integrated healthcare team.

(press release and photo sent to WSBS from VIM Berkshires for online/on-air use)