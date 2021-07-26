Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires (VIM) is pleased to announce that Gray Ellrodt, MD, has joined the organization as a member of the Board of Trustees, adding to his current role as volunteer practitioner. Gray—a nationally-renowned cardiologist, hospitalist and intensivist with a long-standing interest in applied health services research—recently retired as Chief Quality Officer and Chair of Medicine at Berkshire Medicine (BMC). Prior to joining BMC in 1999, Gray spent 20 years in senior level positions at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Gray is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.

“Gray’s extraordinary skills and experience as a physician, hospital leader and educator will allow VIM to take the high-quality, comprehensive healthcare we provide free of charge to our patients to a new level of excellence,” notes Arthur M. Peisner, VIM’s Chairman of the Board. “His relationship with the local hospital system will help ensure that we work together to find innovative, effective, equitable solutions to care for our community.”

In 1980, Gray became Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In 1986 he was appointed Director of General Internal Medicine and the Internal Medicine Training Program and Vice-chairman of Medicine. From 1990-1991, he was a Pew Fellow in Healthcare Policy at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit public policy think tank. He also has served as Professor of Medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine and the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.

Gray is a long-time volunteer with the American Heart Association (AHA) and recipient of the AHA’s Chairman’s award in 2009. He has authored over 80 articles, 50 of which focus on clinical effectiveness, outcomes management, clinical guidelines, evidence-based medicine and disease management.

About Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires

VIM’s mission is to provide access to free, comprehensive, quality health care for 1,300+ income-qualified, uninsured and underinsured adults living in the Berkshire region. It’s vision: a society in which everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve good health.

VIM’s services include primary and preventive medical care, women's health, full restorative dentistry, behavioral health, optometry, diabetic and nutritional counseling, and non-opioid pain management incorporating acupuncture, therapeutic massage and mindfulness training. VIM’s Social Determinants of Health program provides patients with 800+ direct referrals annually to over 30 area social service agencies to assist with housing, food insecurity, job training, education, and other critical services that impact their health outcomes.

VIM Berkshires, Inc. is designated as a 501(c) (3) public charity under Federal Tax ID# 90-0140004 and is governed by a volunteer board of trustees.

