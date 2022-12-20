Walmart Issues Urgent Nationwide Recall On Chicken Product Due To Undeclared Allergen
Heads up, Berkshire County! Another voluntary recall has been announced on a food product. This particular frozen entree is being pulled from Walmart stores nationwide as it has an undeclared allergen that over 6 million Americans suffer from to some degree or another.
According to a media alert from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service:
Mountain View Packaging, LLC, a Boise, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
The allergen in question? Shellfish. Trust me, if you're one of the approximately 6.6 million Americans who suffer from some form of shellfish allergen, this is need-to-know information. Nowhere on the label of this product is shellfish mentioned.
The product is a frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée. The brand name is InnovAsian and the product packaging looks like this:
The recall only affects the 18.5 oz "InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE" with the following specifics:
- Lot Code: 22321-1
- UPC Code: 695119120499
- Best Buy Date: 05/24/2023
These products were shipped to Walmart, Sam's Club, and other retail locations nationwide. Apparently, the voluntary recall was brought about by a complaint from a consumer regarding shrimp in the product labeled as "Crispy Chicken".
So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or serious illnesses due to the consumption of these products, however, the mislabeling can be a severe risk for those allergic to shrimp or shellfish.
Check your freezer. If you have purchased this product, please discard it immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase. DO NOT CONSUME. If you've consumed this product and you do suffer from a shellfish allergy, get in touch with your physician immediately.
Check out the media alert for more info by visiting the Food Safety and Inspection Services' website here.