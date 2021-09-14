WATCH: Very Big Moose Caught on Camera in the Berkshires (VIDEO)

Over the summer we have certainly seen our share of bear activity in the Berkshires. Local folks throughout Berkshire County have shared their video and photo findings in local Facebook groups. There have also been some incredible bobcat videos and photos in the Berkshires as well.

Moose videos seem to be a bit less easy to come by. However, now and then, you'll see some video or photo of the massive animal pop up on the internet. By the way, did you know that moose are great swimmers? Scrolling through The Berkshires Facebook group I found an incredible video of a Bull moose on video as the animal is just strolling along on the edge of a beaver pond in central Berkshire County. This animal is quite breathtaking and you'll want to take 27 seconds to watch. It's will bring a smile to your face.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams for sharing this video in The Berkshires Facebook group. Take a look at the video below. Below, the video we also shared some of the Facebook group member's video comments.

Here are some of the member Facebook comments

- Thank you, what a gorgeous animal!! Great capture

- Don’t tell anyone the location or even near it because a hunter will be able to kill it this fall, it’s too beautiful. What a beautiful beautiful video you have there of this ghost moose...he looks ethereal. (Massachusetts doesn't have a moose hunting season)

- I never realize they don’t really have a tail.

Have you seen a moose in person lately?

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies