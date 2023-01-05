Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop In Adams Leads To Major Drug Bust

It's a sign of the times, folks. Illegal narcotics are so prolific nowadays, you can probably find them almost anywhere. Case in point, a recent routine traffic stop led to quite a drug bust for the Adams Police Department.

According to the Adams Police Department's Facebook page, police stopped a car on Howland Avenue early Wednesday morning. Apparently, the motor vehicle had defective equipment, and thus the reason for the traffic stop.

The police officers report that as they approached the motor vehicle they observed the driver quickly reach for their waistband. Officers removed the occupant from the vehicle and then conducted a search on the person who was not named by police.

The search of the driver turned up quite a substantial amount of drugs. Police located over 40 grams of cocaine and over 100 bags of heroin. Needless to say, the party was arrested on the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Defective equipment

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute

The suspect will be arraigned at a later date in Northern Berkshire District Court. For more on the story, visit the Adams Police Department's Facebook page. Way to go, Adams Police!

