It's not often you see any sort of home in Massachusetts and instantly think that is looks like it could be something an A-List celebrity in the Hollywood Hills might own. Typically, thanks to the surrounding geography and naturally historical structure of some of our amazing homes we have here, we don't really see houses that rival something looking like they've been featured in an episode of MTV's 'Cribs'. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some very lavish spots throughout the Bay State. This one combines a little bit of all of that.

This particular 'Distinguished Berkshire Estate' was recently featured on the popular mansion real estate publication, 'Mansion Global', and when you see it, you definitely get exactly why that is.

This amazing structure was built in 1993. The interior of this incredible spot amasses a gargantuan 9,339 square feet set on 6.2 acres. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms. However, it seems like it has much more of everything when you see it.

Here's what Mansion Global had to say about this lavish and exquisite home located in one of the great spots on the western side of the state, the Berkshires, in Stockbridge, MA:

One of the Berkshires' finest residences, basking in the idyllic mountain scenery. Designed and crafted to meticulous standards, this distinguished 6.2 acre compound is surrounded by captivating, protected vistas far and wide. In the enduring tradition of the regions iconic estates, this extraordinary residence is a place for life to the fullest, providing an endless source of enjoyment in exquisite indoor /outdoor spaces. Fine millwork and 9 fireplaces underscore the comfortably elegant environment. Lower-level entertainment (media) room, wine cellar, fitness studio. elevator, computerized systems...Wraparound tiered terraces feature pool with pool house. Glorious terraced gardens and formal gardens with fountain. Separate 3 bedroom guest house.

This Berkshires estate is selling for $9.95 million through Sotheby's International Realty. There's not really any more words that can do this place justice. So, let's have a look:

$9.9 Million Home in Berkshires Looks Like a Party House in Hollywood Gallery Credit: William Pitt Sotheby International Realty via Mansion Global

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard Property Has Been Sold For $24 Million Gallery Credit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-685-k5sryt/794-and-690-chappaquonsett-road-vineyard-haven-ma-02568