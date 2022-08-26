Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges

Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of East Longmeadow was indicted on Tuesday on both fentanyl and firearm charges. Naughty, naughty.

The 25-year-old suspect, Carlos Gonzales, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for doing something he ought not to be doing...one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony. Will they never learn?

According to court documents, Gonzales allegedly was in possession of more than 400 grams of the highly-addictive, highly-dangerous drug fentanyl intended for distribution and a Glock 9mm semi-automatic in furtherance of fentanyl trafficking back on January 25th of this year.

On the possession with intent to distribute charge, Gonzales could face up to life in prison, plus up to 6 years of supervised release and a possible fine of up to $1 million. On the possession of a firearm charge, he could also face up to life in prison, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a possible fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins had this to say on the matter:

The serious fentanyl and gun charges in this indictment reflect my office’s commitment to devote all the resources at our disposal to combat violence and drug trafficking wherever it occurs.

And if that wasn't well said enough, Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England, added:

Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved.

Lives are saved. Amen to that. For more on the story, visit the Department of Justice's website here.

