While some people want to escape the Winter weather as the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall in the New England region, there is plenty in Massachusetts to embrace as that time of year coincides with the holiday season. Sure, there are the bigger cities on the eastern side of the state that are great spots during the Winter months. But what about on the western side of the state? As it turns out, one town in western Massachusetts is among the most beautiful Winter towns throughout all of the country.

'Travel + Leisure' recently their list of the 20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S. The rather prestigious list included such towns as Aspen, CO, Fairbanks, AK, Lake Placid, NY, and Jackson, WY. 'Travel + Leisure' suggested, along with those aforementioned spots, that this particular western Massachusetts town is also a spot that you might want to travel to and spend a cozy Winter at.

This western Massachusetts is right in the middle of Berkshire County as their list of the 20 most beautiful towns in the U.S. included the town of Lenox, MA.

Sure, we're all aware of the unique downtown Lenox has and, of course, Tanglewood is great for any show during the warmer months, but why is it one of the most beautiful towns during the Winter? Here's what 'Travel + Leisure' had to say about why that is:

A well-established summer escape for New Englanders, Lenox is steadily growing its reputation as a winter getaway, too. During the colder months, snow-dusted scenery, as well as cultural happenings at the many museums, theaters, and music halls, make this Berkshires town an utterly enchanting choice. Having multiple ski areas within driving distance certainly doesn’t hurt either.

It's tough to argue with any of that. And especially with plenty of skiing (Bousquet Ski Area, Ski Butternut, and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort) within a reasonably short driving distance from Lenox, it seems like a prime spot to spend the Winter months.

So, in case you're looking for a nearby spot to spend some time this Winter, perhaps Lenox could be a great spot to set up shop for a weekend, or maybe even a week. After all, it is one of the most beautiful Winter towns in the U.S.

