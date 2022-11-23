What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:

Federal offices, Federal and State courts will resume normal operations on Monday, November 28th.

There will be NO mail delivery. ALL post offices are closed.

State and municipal offices in Massachusetts, neighboring Connecticut and New York are CLOSED.

In Massachusetts, The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) and Connecticut and New York's Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are also closed.

Classrooms take a hiatus at area Public schools AND college campuses: They will resume on Monday.

ALL public libraries are CLOSED until Friday.

Banks will be CLOSED. Normal hours resume on Friday morning..

Retail locations, liquor stores and supermarkets will be CLOSED on Thursday. My advice is to stock up on Wednesday.

Convenience stores and gas stations WILL be OPEN but with limited hours

There will be no active day of trading at the stock market on Thursday.

BRTA (Berkshire Rapid Transit Authority) will NOT provide bus service on Thursday, November 24th. The regular schedule will resume on Friday, November 25th.

Trash pickup: Check with your local government or provider.

BOTTOM LINE: Enjoy your turkey day, drive carefully and if you are hitting the roads, I have a detailed outlook on what you can expect by going here.