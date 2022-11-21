MA Residents: Avoid These Troubled Travel Areas On Turkey Day

Triple A predicts that over 54 and a half million people will travel at least 50 miles or more during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That is over a one and a half percent increase since last year. even though gas prices are inching higher, that is not stopping drivers from heading to their impending destinations.

Be aware there will be a plethora of highway delays during the four day stretch as this article will fill you in on when you should hit the road and experience some smooth sailing in the process. For starters try to get an earlier head start on Tuesday or early Thursday morning. By far, Wednesday will be the worst day to be on Interstate highways in Massachusetts and throughout New England including I-90, I-91, I-95 and I-495 during peak hours of the evening commute.

Reports indicate I-495 will be the Bay State's trouble spot and you'll see massive amounts of company on Interstate 84 which heads to Connecticut on Wednesday. Try to find alternatives if your plans take you south to the Constitution state as I-95 on the shoreline proves to be a parking lot, which also applies on regular days during the morning or evening commute. I-84 will see massive amounts of congestion during the end of this long holiday weekend.

As for Interstate 90, the eastbound side of The Mass Pike could see major delays on Sunday between the hours of 11 am and 11 pm. Plus, try to avoid the junction at I-91 as both directions will see it's fair share of excessive vehicles on the stretch of highway. The peak times to stay off the roads are from 11 am to 8 pm on Thanksgiving eve and anytime between 4 and 8 pm during the four holiday weekend.

If you are heading to Boston, you'll have a slight reprieve as the Sumner Tunnel in Boston will NOT see construction to accommodate the high volume of traffic. ALL construction will be halted in the Bay State until Monday, November 28th

BOTTOM LINE: Drive carefully! Stay OFF the cell phone , observe ALL speed limits , DO NOT drink and drive and concentrate your attention to the task at hand which is getting safely to your impending destination.