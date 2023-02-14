When Could We Possibly Expect to Spot a UFO Over Massachusetts?

There has been lots of talk surrounding 'UFOs' in the national news recently. Whether it has been a spy balloon that another country has sent or suspected extraterrestrial sightings, it has been a weird way to kick off the 2023 news cycle. In one of the more bizarre occurrences to try to predict, it seems that you can at least find out when the best times of day, and the best times of the year may be to potentially witness a UFO in Massachusetts. Someone actually figured out the probabilities of this. C'mon, really?

BetMassachusetts.com released the information on the time and place that you will have the best probability of witnessing a UFO in the Bay State. They received some help from Google search volumes and the National UFO Reporting Center (I had no idea such a thing existed).

It does seem that more and more people are taking an interest as to whether or not we're alone in the galaxy recently though. Just over the past 12 months, there has been a 35 percent increase in interest when it comes to UFO. All that adds up to around 25,500 Google searches per month in Massachusetts.

Albert Antony via Unsplash Albert Antony via Unsplash loading...

Of the 2,534 total UFO sightings reported in Massachusetts, the most popular time at night to see one is at around 9 p.m. The most common day for these sightings seems to be July 4th. Well duh! Do you think these guys haven't seen the movie, 'Independence Day'? They know when to come visit Earth.

Imagine seeing one last Fall, like around Halloween. Somehow, that doesn't even rank in the top 20 days to potentially see one. It's probably because these aliens see all these people dressing up on October 31st and they're like, "These people are weirdos. Let's come back another time."

Artem Kovalev via Unsplash Artem Kovalev via Unsplash loading...

Danie Franco via Unsplash Danie Franco via Unsplash loading...

Miriam Espacio via Unsplash Miriam Espacio via Unsplash loading...

So, then where is the best place in Massachusetts to potentially witness a UFO?

It only makes sense that since Boston is the biggest city in the Bay State, they would have the most overall sightings over the years. They have had 123 sightings in previous years, which is more than any other city. They were followed by Worcester (64), Springfield (60), Lowell (37), and Cambridge (13).

Therefore, you now know the time of year, the time of day, and the place to go if you want to have an encounter with a UFO. In theory, it will be July 4th at 9 p.m. in Boston! Or, at least you know when the best chance to see one might be. No matter what happens, as Jack Horkheimer, the Star Hustler used to say, always remember to keep looking up!

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham'