When to Wear a Mask: A Guide to Help You Decide

As things start to slowly re-open in Massachusetts, you might be wondering when and where you should be wearing a mask or face covering.

Although Massachusetts is not currently one of them, 21 states have seen an increase in their average daily new coronavirus cases this week in comparison to the previous week, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. New infections nationwide also surged.

In order to prevent Massachusetts from joining that list, the state's Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development have put together and easy guide that help you decide if you need to wear a mask or not.