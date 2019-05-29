Why Did You Move/Stay/Leave Berkshire County? (survey)

The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, 1Berkshire, and the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board are inviting you to participate in a survey on the attitudes of Berkshire County residents as well as their opinions on employment in the Berkshires

Five years ago a survey was conducted to better understand the reasons why people move to the region, stay in the region, or leave the region. This current survey is to determine if attitudes have changed since the initial survey among young adults, expand the survey across multiple ages groups, and support workforce development across the region. Each individual 18 years old and over should complete this survey. The survey should take about 15 minutes to complete.

Responses to this survey are confidential. Willingness to be contacted at a later date will not assign your identity to your responses.

The three host organizations ask that you share this survey with anyone you know who currently or recently lived and/or worked in the Berkshires!

You can take the survey by going here .

