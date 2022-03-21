From the Berkshires to Boston and surrounding areas, I pose this all-important question: Don't you just HATE when trying to reach somebody and the long run, no reply is extended? Whether it's by phone, e-mail OR text message the thought of being ignored is not only embarrassing, but it's just rude in nature.

Case in point: You are attempting to speak with a friend or relative and the fact your message is not acknowledged can drive you crazy in many ways. And sometimes you wonder why. To sum that practice: It is ignorant that you took the time to reach out and they don't answer you back. In my eyes, that is UNACCEPTABLE!

The biggest peeve that I have is if you are looking for a job and your prospective employer does NOT even extend the courtesy to answer back in alerting you on the status of where you stand. It's better to find out sooner than later to avoid further stress, especially if you find yourself to be out of the working world and are willing to make that comeback, although obstacles await by not knowing if you will get the position or it was already offered to someone else. People do have feelings and we can ALL spare passing on the hurt which is unnecessary these days. Which is why I posted a photo of a ? mark below:

This is what is lacking in the world: KINDNESS. I remember during my youth, we were taught to respect other people and give them peace of mind by adding that extra touch of communication to acknowledge the fact the other party is NOT forgotten in any way, shape or form. That was the case in our beloved 20th century as this so-called new millennium era has omitted "the little things" that matter. It's what our parents and grand parents taught us when growing up and I ALWAYS make it a point to reply when a phone, text OR e-mail is sent to me. It's just the "proper" and "right" thing to do.

My morals and values as a human being are standard in nature and I refuse to change as we ALL can elicit some sort of humanity in life. Remember, tomorrow is NOT promised for anyone, therefore we are NOT issued any guarantees, so if you are within my wavelength, show everyone there is some compassion and make the other people in your life matter. You'll be glad at the end results.

By the way. I'll level with you: I would've preferred writing this article with a good ol' fashioned typewriter instead of using a computer screen that gives me a headache and strains my eyes in more ways than one. As Mary Hopkin said it BEST in 1968: "Those Were the Days" my friend, I wish they'd NEVER END"!!!!