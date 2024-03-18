MA Residents Should Be Aware Of A Worldwide Phone Scam

Attention Bay State residents: A new and complicated scam starts with a call or text message about a suspicious charge on your Amazon account. But keep in mind, it’s NOT really Amazon. It’s a scammer with an elaborate story about fraud using your identity.

Here's how these criminals operate: Scammers spoof their phone number to make it look like it’s Amazon calling. Word of warning: Don’t trust the number in your caller ID and don’t follow any instructions that are issued by this caller tells you. If you are wondering on the status of your order or worried about a suspicious purchase on Amazon? Log in through their website by going here. Do NOT call back the number that called you or a number someone left in a voicemail or text message.

If there’s a problem with your account or identity, always talk about it with someone you trust as the stranger on the phone says it’s serious or involves a crime or claims to be from the government. That’s a scam. No one legitimate will tell you to keep this a secret and that is cold, hard fact!

Don't trust the person on the phone when they say someone used your Social Security number to open fraudulent accounts in your name. If you want to know for sure, get an instant copy of your credit report online for free and look for accounts you don’t recognize.

They also will scare their victims claiming they will be immediately arrested for account fraud. That’s a scam! If someone stole your identity to open fraudulent accounts, complete an FTC identity theft report by going here, then put an extended fraud alert on your credit report.

One way to spot a scam is to understand it's mechanics. If you aware of the content mentioned in the designated phone call, consider this a red flag and DO NOT ever attempt to move any funding to protect it as that is also something that raises eyebrows in more ways than one.

As Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues" every time he sent out his officers to patrol the streets: "Be Careful Out There".