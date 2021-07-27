Berkshire Humane Society and Haddad Subaru have launched their 9th annual “Choose Your Subaru” car raffle. One lucky winner will have their choice of a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium or Outback Premium with a value up to $33,000.

How Much Do Tickets Cost for the Raffle?

Tickets are $40 each or three for $100 and are available at: Berkshire Humane Society main shelter in Pittsfield and Purradise in Great Barrington, Haddad Subaru in Pittsfield, Baker’s Golf Center in Lanesboro, Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond, Chez Pet in Lenox and Catwalk Boutiques in Great Barrington and Lenox. They are also available by calling the shelter at 413-447-7878 extension 131.

Is There a Limited Number of Tickets Available?

The raffle is limited to 2,400 tickets. If a minimum of 1,000 tickets are not sold, the raffle will convert to a 50/50 drawing of net proceeds. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1p.m. at the main shelter, 214 Barker Road.

Tell Us About the Partnership Between Haddad and BHS

“Haddad Subaru is excited to partner with Berkshire Humane Society for the 9th annual Subaru Raffle. We love to help raise money for such a wonderful organization so they can continue the important work they do for our four-legged community. Haddad Subaru looks forward to growing the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Berkshire Humane Society over the years,” said George Haddad, President of Haddad Auto Group.

“Once again we’re pleased to join with Haddad Subaru to offer this raffle. As our biggest fundraiser, it will help save lives of hundreds of animals,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for Berkshire Humane Society. “We’re an independent nonprofit organization that relies on donations to fund our day-to-day operations, so we encourage animal lovers to buy a raffle ticket and have the chance to drive away in a brand-new car.”

Berkshire Humane Society has an annual budget of more than $1.5 million, touching the lives of more than 2,000 animals each year through adoption and surrender, medical care, spay/neuters, vaccine clinics, Pet Food Bank and Family Dog School. The Society’s humane education programs reach more than 1,000 people annually, and the signature SafePet Program, which provides free, temporary pet care for people in crisis, continues to expand through its collaboration with Berkshire Medical Center, the Elizabeth Freeman Center, The Brien Center and Elder Services of Berkshire County.

The Animals are in Need

“The animals of our community depend on you,” said Perreault. All proceeds benefit homeless animals of the Berkshires. For more information, call 413-447-7878, extension 131. Follow the event on Facebook or check the shelter’s website for more information by going here.

